Auto vinculado a mujer y bebé desaparecidos hace 23 años encontrado con restos humanos en su interior

TAMPA BAY (WFLA) — November is a big month for Tampa Bay politics and policy, with more than 30 elections happening in five counties, including referendums, mayoral races and city council elections.

Voters can expect to weigh in on new tax proposals and funding for development projects, plus some city-level philosophy for how to govern in the future if you're in St. Petersburg. Even voting districts are on the table in some counties, following the 2020 Census changing up the lay of the political land.