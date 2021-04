Aplicación de Uber permitirá a los usuarios reservar citas para vacunas y reservar coches de alquiler

TAMPA (WFLA) - The Florida House approved a bill Wednesday night that would bar businesses in the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a position promoted prominently by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

House members approved the measure by a 76-40 vote, that was tucked into a bill intended to update the state’s powers during a future health emergency, the Miami Herald reports. It now will be sent to the Florida Senate for approval, with the legislative session set to end Friday.