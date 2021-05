Adopción de mascotas durante la pandemia tiene a los veterinarios atrasados y agotados

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) -- A high-ranking Rhode Island schools administrator who once worked in Tampa and has a history of "toe popping" students was arrested this week and accused of forcibly giving a foot massage to an underage male at a gym in Warwick.

Court records show Warwick police arrested Providence network superintendent of secondary schools Olayinka Alege, 40, on Monday after a man and his son contacted law enforcement about an alleged assault that happened on April 20.