Adolescentes acusados de golpear a una niña de 7 años el Día de Acción de Gracias

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is pleased to welcome Jeff Berardelli as Chief Meteorologist to the Max Defender 8 weather team. Berardelli comes to WFLA with 17 years of experience forecasting Florida’s severe weather including hurricanes Irma and Matthew among other major storms.

“We are very excited to welcome Jeff Berardelli as Chief Meteorologist to the already very talented Max Defender 8 weather team,” said Dave Ciliberti, News Director of WFLA and WTTA-TV. “Jeff’s extensive experience forecasting Florida’s severe weather will be a tremendous asset throughout hurricane season to help keep everyone in the Tampa Bay area prepared and safe.”