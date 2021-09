A medida que aumentan los mandatos de la vacuna COVID-19, aumentan las exenciones religiosas

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Chuck Baier invited us to check out just how bad the flooding is in his Citrus County neighborhood, but the water on Fred Circle is so deep, our truck couldn't make it in.

Baier, a Vietnam veteran, lives in the Castle Lake subdivision in Floral City off of U.S. 41 and the water on Fred Circle is so deep 8 On Your Side had to speak with via phone across the street.