8 muertos en festival de música de Houston

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The team at Clearwater Marine Aquarium is keeping a close eye on Winter the Dolphin after noticing something wasn’t right. Members of the Animal Care team noticed last week that the beloved mammal “wasn’t acting like her normal self” and was not interested in eating.

After initial bloodwork, President of Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Dr. James “Buddy” Powell tells 8 On Your Side that Winter is fighting some sort of gastrointestinal infection.