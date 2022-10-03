TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades advirtieron a las personas que no comieran queso retirado del mercado relacionado con un brote de listeria que ha infectado al menos a seis personas.

Una alerta de seguridad alimentaria de los CDC dijo el viernes que los expertos están investigando el brote, que está relacionado con el queso brie y camembert elaborado por Old Europe Cheese, Inc.

Al menos cinco personas fueron hospitalizadas después de infectarse con la peligrosa bacteria, según la alerta de seguridad alimentaria.

El queso afectado por el retiro se vendió bajo múltiples marcas en las siguientes tiendas a nivel nacional, aunque se podía encontrar en otras:

  • Whole Foods
  • Albertsons
  • Safeway
  • Meijer
  • Harding’s
  • Shaw’s
  • Price Chopper
  • Market Basket
  • Raley’s
  • Save Mart
  • Giant Foods
  • Stop & Shop
  • Fresh Thyme
  • Lidl, Sprouts
  • Athenian Foods

Los seis casos de listeria se han relacionado con seis estados diferentes, aunque hasta el momento no se han reportado casos en Florida.

Las personas sanas que se infectan con listeria suelen sufrir diarrea y fiebre y pueden recuperarse sin tratamiento.

En las infecciones graves, los peores síntomas comienzan dentro de las dos semanas posteriores al consumo de alimentos contaminados, aunque los síntomas pueden desarrollarse el mismo día. Estas infecciones pueden conducir a la hospitalización y la muerte, en el peor de los casos.

Los síntomas graves pueden incluir dolores de cabeza, rigidez en el cuello, confusión, pérdida del equilibrio, convulsiones, fiebre y dolores musculares.

Un caso más grave de listeria es más probable en personas con sistemas inmunitarios debilitados, personas embarazadas y mayores de 65 años. Las personas embarazadas pueden tener fiebre, fatiga y dolores musculares junto con el riesgo de pérdida del embarazo, parto prematuro y Infecciones mortales en recién nacidos.

Se dijo que el queso retirado tenía fechas de caducidad del 28 de septiembre de 2022 al 14 de diciembre de 2022. Los productos también se vendieron bajo las siguientes marcas:

MarcaNombre de ProductoCódigo UPC
BLACK BEAR6 lb Black Bear WheelN/A
BLOCK AND BARREL2.2 lb Block and Barrel Brie078982603281
BLOCK AND BARREL6.6 lb Block and Barrel BrieN/A
CHARMANT2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel – CHARMANTN/A
CHARMANT8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds033421023860
COBBLESTONE2.2 lb Cobblestone Brie Wheel822486179809
CULINARY TOUR8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds011225005145
CULINARY TOUR8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrappedN/A
FREDERICKS8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrappedN/A
FREDERICKS8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds708820301214
FRESH THYME8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds841330111994
FRESH THYME8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds841330111987
FRESH THYME8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrappedN/A
FRESH THYME8 oz Camembert-Traditionnel rounds841330111970
GLENVIEW FARMS2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel758108121355
GLENVIEW FARMS3.25 lb Brie-double crème, rectangular RW758108670150
GOOD AND GATHER8 oz Good and Gather Wheel085239047620
HEINEN8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds020601418028
JOAN OF ARC14 oz Joan of Arc Brie Wheel711565129111
JOAN OF ARC2.2 lb Joan of Arc Herb and Garlic WheelN/A
JOAN OF ARC2.2 lb Joan of Arc Peppercorn WheelN/A
JOAN OF ARC6.5 lb Joan of Arc Triple Creme WheelN/A
JOAN OF ARC8 oz Joan of Arc Camembert Wheel711565112243
JOAN OF ARC8 oz Joan of Arc Double Cream Wedge711565204993
JOAN OF ARC8 oz Joan of Arc Double Creme Wheel711565112236
JOAN OF ARC8 oz Joan of Arc Slicing Brie711565200520
JOAN OF ARC8 oz Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel711565129104
LA BONNE VIE14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds820581678678
LA BONNE VIE2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel820581678685
LA BONNE VIE6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW820581678692
LA BONNE VIE7 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped820581678661
LA BONNE VIE7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped820581678654
LA BONNE VIE8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds820581678531
LA BONNE VIE8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds820581678746
LA BONNE VIE8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds820581678616
LIDL8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds4056489151739
LIFE IN PROVENCE8 oz Brie – rounds787984111952
MARKET 3214 oz Brie – double crème, rounds41735052865
MARKET 328 oz Brie – double crème, rounds41735052834
MARKET 328 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped41735052872
MARKET 328 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds41735052858
MARKET 328 oz Brie-dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped41735052889
MARKET 328 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds41735052841
MATRIE ‘D2.2 lb Matrie’d Wheel780487488422
METROPOLITAN6.5 lb Metropolitan WheelN/A
METROPOLITAN8 oz Metropolitan Wheel711565007679
PRESTIGE8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds021140033635
PRIMO TAGLIO6.5 lb Brie – w/Herbs, whole wheelN/A
PRIMO TAGLIO8 oz – w/Herbs, wedges21004900002
PRIMO TAGLIO8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds021130045679
PRIMO TAGLIO8 oz Brie – slicing rectangle021130098453
PRIMO TAGLIO8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO133421027865
RED APPLE7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds604262030005
RED APPLE8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped604262030036
Reny Picot1 lb Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle033421024201
Reny Picot14 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, rounds033421022764
Reny Picot14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds033421022757
Reny Picot14 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds033421022795
Reny Picot2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheelN/A
Reny Picot2.2 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheelN/A
Reny Picot3.25 lb Brie – double crème, rectangularN/A
Reny Picot6.5 lb Brie – double crème w/Herbs, whole wheelN/A
Reny Picot6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW – RENY PICOTN/A
Reny Picot6.5 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheelN/A
Reny Picot6.5 lb Brie-dbl crème w/Peppercorn, whole wheelN/A
Reny Picot6.5 lb Camembert – double crème, whole wheelN/A
Reny Picot7 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped033421022429
Reny Picot7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds no cupsN/A
Reny Picot7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped033421022417
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Peppercorn, wedges, saran wrappedN/A
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrap RWN/A
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrappedN/A
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds033421022863
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle033421024300
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrappedN/A
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO133421027865
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – trpl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW – ST ROCCON/A
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped033421022313
Reny Picot8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds033421022900
Reny Picot8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds033421024904
ST RANDEAUX14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds636625003401
ST RANDEAUX2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheelN/A
ST RANDEAUX6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RWN/A
ST RANDEAUX8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrpd RWN/A
ST RANDEAUX8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Pepper, wedges, saran wrpd RWN/A
ST RANDEAUX8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds636625003418
ST RANDEAUX8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds636625003548
ST RANDEAUX8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel, rounds636625003425
TASTE OF INSPIRATION8 oz Brie – rounds725439802550
TASTE OF INSPIRATION8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds725439999731
TASTE OF INSPIRATION8 oz Brie – w/Herb center layer, rounds725439802567
TASTE OF INSPIRATION8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrappedN/A
TRADER JOE8 oz Trader Joe Slicing00505086

Los investigadores de los CDC dijeron que están trabajando para determinar si otros productos también han sido contaminados.