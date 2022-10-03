TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades advirtieron a las personas que no comieran queso retirado del mercado relacionado con un brote de listeria que ha infectado al menos a seis personas.
Una alerta de seguridad alimentaria de los CDC dijo el viernes que los expertos están investigando el brote, que está relacionado con el queso brie y camembert elaborado por Old Europe Cheese, Inc.
Al menos cinco personas fueron hospitalizadas después de infectarse con la peligrosa bacteria, según la alerta de seguridad alimentaria.
El queso afectado por el retiro se vendió bajo múltiples marcas en las siguientes tiendas a nivel nacional, aunque se podía encontrar en otras:
- Whole Foods
- Albertsons
- Safeway
- Meijer
- Harding’s
- Shaw’s
- Price Chopper
- Market Basket
- Raley’s
- Save Mart
- Giant Foods
- Stop & Shop
- Fresh Thyme
- Lidl, Sprouts
- Athenian Foods
Los seis casos de listeria se han relacionado con seis estados diferentes, aunque hasta el momento no se han reportado casos en Florida.
Las personas sanas que se infectan con listeria suelen sufrir diarrea y fiebre y pueden recuperarse sin tratamiento.
En las infecciones graves, los peores síntomas comienzan dentro de las dos semanas posteriores al consumo de alimentos contaminados, aunque los síntomas pueden desarrollarse el mismo día. Estas infecciones pueden conducir a la hospitalización y la muerte, en el peor de los casos.
Los síntomas graves pueden incluir dolores de cabeza, rigidez en el cuello, confusión, pérdida del equilibrio, convulsiones, fiebre y dolores musculares.
Un caso más grave de listeria es más probable en personas con sistemas inmunitarios debilitados, personas embarazadas y mayores de 65 años. Las personas embarazadas pueden tener fiebre, fatiga y dolores musculares junto con el riesgo de pérdida del embarazo, parto prematuro y Infecciones mortales en recién nacidos.
Se dijo que el queso retirado tenía fechas de caducidad del 28 de septiembre de 2022 al 14 de diciembre de 2022. Los productos también se vendieron bajo las siguientes marcas:
|Marca
|Nombre de Producto
|Código UPC
|BLACK BEAR
|6 lb Black Bear Wheel
|N/A
|BLOCK AND BARREL
|2.2 lb Block and Barrel Brie
|078982603281
|BLOCK AND BARREL
|6.6 lb Block and Barrel Brie
|N/A
|CHARMANT
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel – CHARMANT
|N/A
|CHARMANT
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421023860
|COBBLESTONE
|2.2 lb Cobblestone Brie Wheel
|822486179809
|CULINARY TOUR
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|011225005145
|CULINARY TOUR
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FREDERICKS
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FREDERICKS
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|708820301214
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|841330111994
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|841330111987
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Camembert-Traditionnel rounds
|841330111970
|GLENVIEW FARMS
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|758108121355
|GLENVIEW FARMS
|3.25 lb Brie-double crème, rectangular RW
|758108670150
|GOOD AND GATHER
|8 oz Good and Gather Wheel
|085239047620
|HEINEN
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|020601418028
|JOAN OF ARC
|14 oz Joan of Arc Brie Wheel
|711565129111
|JOAN OF ARC
|2.2 lb Joan of Arc Herb and Garlic Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|2.2 lb Joan of Arc Peppercorn Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|6.5 lb Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Camembert Wheel
|711565112243
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Double Cream Wedge
|711565204993
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Double Creme Wheel
|711565112236
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Slicing Brie
|711565200520
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel
|711565129104
|LA BONNE VIE
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|820581678678
|LA BONNE VIE
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|820581678685
|LA BONNE VIE
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW
|820581678692
|LA BONNE VIE
|7 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped
|820581678661
|LA BONNE VIE
|7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped
|820581678654
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|820581678531
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|820581678746
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|820581678616
|LIDL
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|4056489151739
|LIFE IN PROVENCE
|8 oz Brie – rounds
|787984111952
|MARKET 32
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|41735052865
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|41735052834
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|41735052872
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|41735052858
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie-dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped
|41735052889
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds
|41735052841
|MATRIE ‘D
|2.2 lb Matrie’d Wheel
|780487488422
|METROPOLITAN
|6.5 lb Metropolitan Wheel
|N/A
|METROPOLITAN
|8 oz Metropolitan Wheel
|711565007679
|PRESTIGE
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|021140033635
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|6.5 lb Brie – w/Herbs, whole wheel
|N/A
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz – w/Herbs, wedges
|21004900002
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|021130045679
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – slicing rectangle
|021130098453
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO
|133421027865
|RED APPLE
|7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|604262030005
|RED APPLE
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|604262030036
|Reny Picot
|1 lb Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle
|033421024201
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, rounds
|033421022764
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421022757
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|033421022795
|Reny Picot
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|2.2 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|3.25 lb Brie – double crème, rectangular
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème w/Herbs, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW – RENY PICOT
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie-dbl crème w/Peppercorn, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Camembert – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped
|033421022429
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds no cups
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped
|033421022417
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Peppercorn, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421022863
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle
|033421024300
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO
|133421027865
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – trpl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW – ST ROCCO
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|033421022313
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|033421022900
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds
|033421024904
|ST RANDEAUX
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|636625003401
|ST RANDEAUX
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrpd RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Pepper, wedges, saran wrpd RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|636625003418
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|636625003548
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel, rounds
|636625003425
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – rounds
|725439802550
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|725439999731
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – w/Herb center layer, rounds
|725439802567
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|TRADER JOE
|8 oz Trader Joe Slicing
|00505086
Los investigadores de los CDC dijeron que están trabajando para determinar si otros productos también han sido contaminados.