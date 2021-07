’10 salchichas, 10 bollos, es hora’: Heinz presiona para que las salchichas y los bollos de pan se vendan en cantidades iguales

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The former CEO of a Tampa animal charity is set to serve 15 months in prison for his latest scheme, the Hillsborough County State's Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Albert Adams was convicted in 2018 of defrauding donors to his Soaring Paws charity. Authorities said he had requested donations to help fly abused animals to new homes, but used the money raised to cover his own personal expenses.