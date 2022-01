Murió el actor ganador del Oscar Sidney Poitier a los 94 años

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ahead of the weekly Florida COVID-19 case data release, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Case Surveillance showed the state had, again, broken its daily case record for new COVID-19 positive test results.

On Jan. 6, Florida reported 76,887 cases, beating the previous daily high of 75,732 on Dec. 30. Previously, preliminary data from the CDC on Dec. 30 had initially reported 75,962 new cases, showing that some of the previous report had been adjusted and reduced.