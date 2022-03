Zelenskyy cita a Churchill en discurso a Parlamento británico; recibe ovación de pie

(NewsNation) — Gas prices are reaching new highs, far above $4 a gallon -- the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008 -- as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents in the past week and topped $4.18 on Tuesday, according to auto club AAA. But could electric vehicles solve the issue?