Varios países prometen dejar el carbón durante cumbre climática

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - A multi-millionaire investor and innovator is wrapping up her first work week living in the Tampa Bay area.

'Ark Invest's CFO and CIO, Cathie Wood, officially moved the headquarters of the company from New York to St. Pete this past weekend and acted as a Keynote Speaker at the Florida Bitcoin and Blockchain Summit at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.