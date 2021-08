Un tiroteo en el aeropuerto de Kabul mata a una persona en medio de evacuaciones caóticas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two waterspouts and a funnel cloud developed over Redington Shores as a storm moved through the area Monday morning.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said the small batch of rain was stationary, but grew in intensity. The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning at 8:22 a.m., around the time the waterspouts and funnel cloud appeared.