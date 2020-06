Trump dice que autorizó arrestos, tiempo en prisión por vándalos contra monumentos

TOPSHOT – A statue of Confederate States President Jefferson Davis lies on the street after protesters pulled it down in Richmond, Virginia, on June 10, 2020. – The symbols of the Confederate States and its support for slavery are being targeted for removal following the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd while in police custody. (Photo by Parker Michels-Boyce / AFP) (Photo by PARKER MICHELS-BOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)