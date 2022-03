Rusia realiza ejercicios nucleares en mar y tierra

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Military is worried that the current generation of young adults, those ages 18 to 25 years old, could be at higher risk of injury during boot camp thanks to a "far more sedentary lifestyle," which it previously blamed on playing video games. However, other branches of the Armed Forces are studying how gaming could help boost soldier performance in battle.

In a release originally published on Feb. 8, the Military Health System published a warning that Gen Z recruits could see more injuries during basic training when they enlist due to changes in how young adults are living compared to previous generations.