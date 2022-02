Presidente de Ucrania ordena movilización militar total

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - As war enters Europe and the Biden administration announces new sanctions on Russian financial institutions and oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin, Florida braces for the impact it could have on gas and food prices.

"It's just a very volatile market right now and then when you introduce a situation like this with Russia and Ukraine, it just adds to the volatility, it adds to the concern in the market which is ultimately driving prices higher,” said Mark Jenkins, a AAA spokesperson.