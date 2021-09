Papa critica la guerra en Afganistán, cita a Putin por error

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, the National Football League announced that the New Orleans Saints opening game of the 2021 season against the Green Bay Packers will be played in Jacksonville, Florida at TIAA Bank Field, on Sunday, September 12 at 3:25 p.m. (CT).

Due to the impact of Hurricane Ida on New Orleans and surrounding areas on August 29-30, the decision to move the game to Jacksonville provides the city of New Orleans the greatest ability to continue storm clean up procedures and allow the city’s infrastructure to recover and allow all resources to be directed towards the most expedient recovery possible. ASM International manages both the Caesars Superdome and TIAA Bank Field.