Palestinos lanzan cohetes, Israel responde bombardeando Gaza

TAMPA (WFLA) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday declared a state of emergency over the cyber attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline.

The Colonial Pipeline, the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S., delivering about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them. The attack raised concerns, once again, about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure.