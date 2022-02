ONU: Corea del Norte quiere producir material para bombas nucleares

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would make protesting outside someone's residence illegal. It would impact both the homes of private citizens and public officials.

The proposed law, sponsored by state Sen. Keith Perry (R-Gainesville) and Sen. Jim Boyd (R-Bradenton), would make picketing outside of someone’s home a second-degree misdemeanor. The bill states it is intended to protect “the well-being, tranquility, and privacy of the home and protecting residents from the detrimental effect of targeted picketing.”