Old Navy pagará a los empleados para que trabajen en las urnas el día de las elecciones

SKOKIE, IL – FEBRUARY 11: Old Navy signage is seen outside its store February 11, 2005 in Skokie, Illinois. Old Navy has announced that it is expanding its new Women’s Plus line to more locations including this select suburban Chicago store. The clothing company says their new spring product line offers the plus-sized woman great-fitting clothing and affordable fashion. Old Navy operates more than 850 stores in the United States and Canada. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)