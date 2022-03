Museo frente a embajada rusa en Letonia cuelga pancarta con cara de Putin fusionada con una calavera

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) -- Rumors that parking rates in the City of St. Pete Beach could be jumping from $3.25 to $5 an hour are spreading like wildfire. Mayor Al Johnson says he's even getting calls from other mayors.

"I've actually had calls from some of the other beach mayors asking if we're going to raise the rates and all of that," said Mayor Johnson. "To be honest, if you're telling me I'm raising my rates, I didn't know."