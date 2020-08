Los marines estadounidenses identifican a los 9 miembros del servicio que murieron en el hundimiento de tanques marinos

In this July 16, 2013, photo is an aerial view of the coast and Pacific Ocean taken flying in to San Clemente Island, in San Diego. A military seafaring assault vehicle that sank off the coast of Southern California with Marines and one Navy corpsman on board is under hundreds feet of water, making it impossible for divers to reach the landing craft and complicating rescue efforts for the missing troops, officials said Friday, July 31, 2020. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)