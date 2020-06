Los archivos de GNC por bancarrota cerrarán hasta 1,200 tiendas

A man leaves a GNC store, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015 in New York. Numerous store brand supplements aren’t what their labels claim to be, an ongoing investigation of popular herbal supplements subjected to DNA testing has found, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Tuesday. GNC, Target, Walmart and Walgreen Co. sold supplements that either couldn’t be verified to contain the labeled substance or that contained ingredients not listed on the label, according to Schneiderman’s office. “We stand by the quality, purity and potency of all ingredients listed on the labels of our private label products,” said GNC spokeswoman Laura Brophy. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)