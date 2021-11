Liberan de prisión al hombre que mató a Meredith Kercher, compañera de cuarto de Amanda Knox

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving is here, and as we get ready to spend time with family and enjoy a delicious meal, it’s also important to keep in mind there are many Thanksgiving foods that can be dangerous for your dog.

Some dangerous foods can be obvious. But other seemingly-harmless foods can be just as bad, if not worse. Here are some foods you should make sure to keep away from your furry friend this holiday season: