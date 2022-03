Las estaciones de metro en Ucrania fueron construidas para la guerra

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill aiming to change how Florida handles the care of mental illness and substance use disorders has been sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign into law. The bill would make changes to who can help someone in recovery, and adds mental health disorders to what can be treated by state-certified counselors.

Senate Bill 282, which focuses on mental health and substance use disorder treatment, passed both chambers of the Florida Legislature unanimously. Should DeSantis sign the bill into law, peer specialists, who work with individuals treated for substance use disorders, mental health illnesses, or a combination of "co-occurring disorders" for up to 180 days would be subject to background screenings, under law.