Ladrones devuelven un disfraz de Big Bird valorado en $160,000 con una nota disculpándose, dice la policía

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Representatives Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, and Nancy Mace, R-South Caroline, introduced a new bill to help combat conservatorship abuse inspired by the Britney Spears controversy.

"Britney Spear’s conservatorship is a nightmare that shines a light on our state’s broken system.," Crist wrote on Twitter. "Proud to lead the fight in Congress to bring an end to these abuses with the #FreeAct!"