La policía australiana rescata a bañistas desnudos del bosque después de que un ciervo los asustara

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper has made a concerted effort to motivate his players by reminding them what the history books will say about them. Winning the Stanley Cup once is an incredible feat in itself, but it's not unique. But winning back-to-back titles-- both through a pandemic-- that is really something special.

Admittedly, Cooper said he's been using the word 'special' a lot.