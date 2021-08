La montaña rusa de mayor aceleración del mundo cerró luego de informes de fracturas de huesos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the past few weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has promoted the use of monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for COVID-19 as he's toured the state announcing new sites.

According to DeSantis and state experts, the antibodies could be essential in reducing hospitalizations by helping speed someone's recovery from COVID-19. As a result, the state of Florida has set up more than a dozen sites so far to help residents get the Regeneron treatment at no cost.