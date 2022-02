La capital de Ucrania bajo amenaza mientras Rusia presiona para invadirla

TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) — Seagrass grows in the shallower waters along our coastline and is vital to our ecosystem. It provides a home for shrimp and crustaceans along with protection for juvenile fish to grow up. Seagrass is also the main food group for manatees.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District conducts one of the most comprehensive seagrass mapping programs in the world to keep track of changing seagrass beds.