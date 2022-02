Jardín de infantes en el este de Ucrania impactada por un cañón

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the exception of exactly one vote against it in each chamber of the Florida Legislature, the Florida House and Senate passed a new level of privacy protection for lottery winners in Florida.

The bills, which passed all committees in the House and Senate, have broad bipartisan support. Only state Sen. Ray Rodrigues (R-Lee) and state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-Howey-in-the-Hills) voted against the legislation.