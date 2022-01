Hombres que usan mascarillas lucen más atractivos, según un estudio

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Gasparilla season is back and the beginning of the festivities is just around the corner.

Everything kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 22 with the alcohol-free Gasparilla Children's Parade and Festival. The parade goes from Bay to Bay Boulevard to Edison Avenue. Parking in the neighborhoods bordering the parade route is not permitted. There are some traffic impacts to be aware of due to the parade.