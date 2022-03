Hasta 4,000 soldados rusos han muerto en la invasión de Ucrania, según agencias de inteligencia de EE.UU.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek plans to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss the state’s controversial so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, according to reports.

According to CNBC, Chapek told Disney shareholders on Wednesday that he would meet with the governor to discuss the legislation. He also said Disney will donate $5 million to organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, which work to protect LGTBQ+ rights, according to the report