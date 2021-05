Hamás acepta el alto al fuego; Biden abordará sobre la tregua

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of habits over the past year. Everything from going out to eat to the morning commute shifted to remote work, fewer drivers, and more to-go orders.

While recent reports from the Florida Department of Transportation showed that having fewer drivers on the road during the pandemic accelerated construction project timelines, it also hit the state with lower revenues from traffic citations and other funding sources related to driving.