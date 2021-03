Grupo de periodistas: 65 trabajadores de los medios asesinados en 2020

FILE – In this file image made from video taken on Feb. 27, 2021, Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw is arrested by police in Yangon, Myanmar. A court in Myanmar is scheduled to hold a hearing on Friday, March 12, 2021 for Zaw while covering demonstrations against the military’s seizure of power on Feb. 27 in Yangon. He is facing a charge that could send him to prison for three years. (AP Photo/File)