FOTOS: El vestido de novia de la princesa Diana se exhibe en su antigua casa de Londres

DELTONA, Fla. (AP/WESH) — A Florida children’s home that two children ran away from before engaging deputies in a gun battle this week will stop accepting “at-risk” children.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says the 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy left the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home on Tuesday. He says they broke into a house, found weapons and ammunition, and began firing on deputies. Deputies finally returned fire and wounded the girl.