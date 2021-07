En el Museo de la Tierra Comestible, los visitantes pueden probar docenas de variedades

SARASOTA, Fla (WFLA) – Jennifer Tucker-Mogensen is no longer just a mom to an Olympic athlete, but she’s now a mom to the Olympic medalist. Her daughter, Mary Tucker, won the silver medal for the Mixed Team 10-meter Air Rifle Competition at the Olympics.

“It feels fantastic. She has worked so hard and has been so focused for this moment. She just had to medal,” said Jennifer Tucker-Mogensen.