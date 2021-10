Electricista acusado de castrar a hombres en su cocina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Come one, come all. The first annual Pied Piper's Haunted Carnival will be up and running for four days packed with spooky entertainment and live performances, including DJ Carnage.

The 200,000 square-foot space next to Armature Works will be packed with rides, like a Ferris Wheel and merry-go-round, as well as delectable food and live music.