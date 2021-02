El director de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio, Yoshiro Mori, renuncia luego de hacer declaraciones sexistas

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori carries the Olympic flame during the Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashimatsushima in Miyagi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Mori resigned Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee following sexist comments implying women talk too much. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)