El capitán Tom Moore, veterinario de la Segunda Guerra Mundial cuya caminata animó al Reino Unido, muere a los 100 años

FILE – In this April 16, 2020 file photo, Captain Tom Moore waves after achieving his goal of 100 laps of his garden, at his home in Marston Moretaine, England. Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has died, Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP, File)