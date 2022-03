Dron vuela sobre territorio de la OTAN y se estrella en Croacia

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) -- Gabby Petito's family filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie this week, accusing the Laundrie family of knowing their son murdered 22-year-old Petito and were working to help him leave the country.