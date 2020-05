Donde las personas mayores habrían caminado para graduarse, nombres en tiza

In this May 8, 2020 photo, Kim Gaddie, an Associate Senior Fellow at Headington College, takes a selfie photo of herself with a long list of University of Oklahoma graduate names written on the sidewalk outside of the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.. Gaddie and several staff members spent hours writing more than 4,000 names of the 2020 graduates who were unable to have their in-person commencement ceremony due to COVID-19. (Courtesy of Kim Gaddie via AP)