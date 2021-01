Disneyland Paris permanecerá cerrado al menos 2 meses más debido al COVID-19

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, Disneyland Paris is pictured temporarily closed following the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Marne La Vallee, east of Paris. Disneyland Paris will start reopening from July 15. The park said Monday that the reopening will be phased and “deliberate,” with stepped up safety measures for its workers and guests. Face masks will be required for all guests aged 11 and older (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, File)