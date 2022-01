Detectan vapor de agua en la atmósfera de otro planeta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - One of the largest creditors in the bankruptcy case involving Olympus Pools owner James Staten is seeking to have the entire bankruptcy case dismissed, according to a newly filed motion.

Court records reviewed by Better Call Behnken show SCP Distributors filed the motion today. The company accuses James Staten and his wife, Alexis Staten, of "attempting to abuse the bankruptcy process and completely avoid a legitimate debt they owe to SCP Distributors by pushing forward false claims accusing SCP Distributors of forgery and fraud."