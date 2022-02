Australia declara al koala especie en peligro

TAMPA (WFLA) - U.S. Ski & Snowboard says it is investigating recent allegations from a former athlete of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior on the U.S. snowboard team.

The investigation is in response to several Instagram posts made this week by 32-year-old Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, who was a member of the U.S. Olympic snowboard team in 2010. According to ESPN, Chythlook-Sifsof accused longtime head coach Peter Foley of sexual harassment. She also claimed he took "naked photos of female athletes for over a decade," the report says.