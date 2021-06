Artistas japoneses reflejan en su arte su oposición a Juegos Olímpicos

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium will be featuring a more mythological exhibit through July 15 with the addition of live mermaids.

The mermaids will be swimming Ruth & J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.