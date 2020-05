Multitud hace que Green Lemon cierre temprano el Cinco de Mayo

View this post on Instagram

We’ve made the decision to close our doors for the rest of the night (7:20pm)🍴 Thank you so much for coming out to support us today for Cinco de Mayo ♥️ In fact SO many of you came out to that we felt that even with the precautions we put in place, we couldn’t serve you in an environment that we were comfortable with, due to volume and our ability to keep us all 6ft apart. Social safe! “Sometimes you are the dog, sometimes you are the tree… but you always live to Taco another day.” – J.W. #GreenLemon