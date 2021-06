Mujer muere días después de tiroteo masivo en Miami-Dade

Dozens gathered in downtown St. Petersburg for a rally against hatred, after someone spray painted swastikas and an anti semetic message on the side of the Florida Holocaust Museum. Florida Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Nikki Fried was one of those in attendence.

"If we don't come together as communities to talk about hatred and how to stomp it out then we are no better than the people that try to persecute us," said Fried."Being here today was so important for me to show support not only for this Holocaust museum but for Jews across the world."