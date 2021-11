Mujer de Florida acusada de matar a su bebé en caso sin resolver de 1986

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A riot was declared in downtown Portland, Oregon Friday night after a group of about 200 protesters began to break windows, throw objects at police and talk about burning down the city's Justice Center.

The protesters had gathered in response to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people and injured another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of police brutality protests in 2020. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and four others, in connection with the fatal shooting in August 2020.