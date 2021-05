Motociclista muere en accidente en San Petersburgo el martes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -- Police say an alcohol-fueled fight over Tom Brady ended with a man being charged with domestic battery over the weekend in St. Petersburg.

An arrest affidavit out of Pinellas County shows 33-year-old Brian Paulter was arrested Sunday night after spending the day out drinking with his friends. According to St. Petersburg police, an argument broke out between the friends while they were on their way back to Paulter's home.