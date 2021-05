Motín en Guatemala deja al menos siete fallecidos

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Historians marked the 156th anniversary of Florida’s Emancipation Day with a warning for people to learn from the past to prevent future injustices.

“By commemorating history, we learn from history and we look at what’s happening in our nation today and we may back away from it,” said Clifton Lewis, curator at the L.B. Brown House Museum in Bartow.