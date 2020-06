Mosquitos genéticamente modificados podrían ser liberados en Florida este verano

FILE- In this Sept. 25, 2014 file photo, containers hold genetically modified aedes aegypti mosquitoes before being released in Panama City, Panama. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering whether the biotech firm Oxitec should test its lab-bred mosquitoes near Key West. The public has until midnight Friday, May 13, 2016 to weigh in on a plan to release genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)